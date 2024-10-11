Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Cup Sleeve (LOS-218)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed cup sleeve that would also double as a coaster," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the

CLEEVES. My design would protect your hands, and it would also eliminate rings and stains on desks, tables, counters, bar tops, and other furniture."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a beverage cup sleeve. In doing so, it protects the hands against the temperature of the beverage. It also helps eliminate rings and stains on furniture caused by condensation on a beverage container. As a result, it eliminates the need to find a separate coaster. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, coffee shops, restaurants, convenience stores, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-218, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

