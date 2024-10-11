عربي


Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend On Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, And Apple TV In September 2024


10/11/2024 1:45:39 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bundle IDs for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) and Plex (g00002687241) led on Samsung platform; while Bundle IDs for Hulu (com.hulu.plus.roku) led on Roku, Pluto TV (b00kdsgipk) led on Amazon Fire TV, and Plex (383457673) led on Apple TV

London, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the September 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV . The top supply-side platform (SSP) associated with each Bundle ID is also included in the reports.

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.4 billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

  • On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 86 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 73 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 97 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 75 distinct CTV apps

Top 10 Bundle IDs Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend by Platform, September 2024

Apple TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
383457673 Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 383457673 Plex Inc. PubMatic
905401434 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 905401434 fuboTV Inc. Magnite
751712884 Pluto TV: Watch & Stream Live 751712884 FreeWheel
1508186374 Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies 1508186374 Peacock TV LLC Adtelligent
389781154 NFL 389781154 NFL Enterprises LLC PubMatic
487285735 Fandango at Home 487285735 VUDU, Inc. Adtelligent
317469184 ESPN: Live Sports & Scores 317469184 Disney Adtelligent
376038666 HGTV GO - Stream Live TV 376038666 Scripps Networks, LLC Improve Digital
294056623 FOX Sports: Watch Live 294056623 FOX Sports Interactive Adtelligent
841118013 BET NOW - Watch Shows 841118013 BET Networks Indicue








Samsung Smart TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
g15147002586 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Verve Group
g00002687241 Plex G00002687241 Plex, Inc. Streamvision Media
g22257020383 Western Mania G22257020383 Stormcast Entertainment Sovrn
g21074016620 SSundee G21074016620 PlayWorks Digital Indicue
g20359016119 Pranks Network: NONSTOP! G20359016119 PlayWorks Digital Indicue
g17243010190 ESPN G17243010190 ESPN Adtelligent
g15115002089 Tubi - Free Movies & TV G15115002089 Tubi, Inc. Magnite
g22223020133 Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TV G22223020133 Philo, Inc. BeachFront
g18229011675 Pluto TV G18229011675 Pluto TV, Inc. FreeWheel
g22230020169 CNN G22230020169 CNN Colossus








Roku

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
Hulu 2285 Hulu LLC Magnite
74519 Pluto TV - Watch Free TV 74519 Pluto Inc. Magnite
552828 ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias 552828 Univision Communications Inc. Google AdExchange
151908 The Roku Channel 151908 Roku Magnite
196460 Philo 196460 Philo Magnite
NBA 73249 NBA Properties Inc Adtelligent
96065 Xumo Play 96065 Xumo LLC Improve Digital
46041 Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream 46041 Sling TV L.L.C. Magnite
45437 FilmRise 45437 FilmRise Magnite








Amazon Fire TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
b00kdsgipk Pluto TV - It's Free TV B00KDSGIPK Pluto TV Magnite
b019dchdzk Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News B019DCHDZK fuboTV Xandr Monetize
b07bkpfxtj Philo: Shows, Movies, Live TV. B07BKPFXTJ PHILO Magnite
b00odc5n80 Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream B00ODC5N80 Sling TV LLC Magnite
b00e81o27y ESPN for Fire TV B00E81O27Y ESPN Distribution, Inc. Bidscube
b01nbi48ik BET B01NBI48IK BET Sovrn
b01j62q632 DIRECTV B01J62Q632 DIRECTV Orkatv
b004y1wcde Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE Plex, Inc. Magnite
b00i5vt8ky FOX Sports: Stream live MLB, NFL, Soccer and more. Plus get scores and news! B00I5VT8KY FOX Sports Media Group Adtelligent
b075nthvjw Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows B075NTHVJW Tubi, Inc Magnite








Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?
In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use“Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around the targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.
Pixalate's Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.


Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.


100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (September 2024)
Roku

Apple TV
Amazon Fire TV
Samsung Smart TV


About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).
Disclaimer


The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.



CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

