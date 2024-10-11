(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bundle IDs for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) and Plex (g00002687241) led on Samsung platform; while Bundle IDs for Hulu (com.hulu.plus.roku) led on Roku, Pluto TV (b00kdsgipk) led on Amazon Fire TV, and Plex (383457673) led on Apple TV
London, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the September 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.
The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV . The top supply-side platform (SSP) associated with each Bundle ID is also included in the reports.
Pixalate analyzed more than 1.4 billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.
The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).
Key Findings:
On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 86 distinct CTV apps On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 73 distinct CTV apps On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 97 distinct CTV apps On Samsung Smart TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 75 distinct CTV apps
Top 10 Bundle IDs Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend by Platform, September 2024
Apple TV
| Bundle ID
| App Name
| App Store ID
| Developer Name
| Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
| 383457673
| Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies
| 383457673
| Plex Inc.
| PubMatic
| 905401434
| Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
| 905401434
| fuboTV Inc.
| Magnite
| 751712884
| Pluto TV: Watch & Stream Live
| 751712884
|
| FreeWheel
| 1508186374
| Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
| 1508186374
| Peacock TV LLC
| Adtelligent
| 389781154
| NFL
| 389781154
| NFL Enterprises LLC
| PubMatic
| 487285735
| Fandango at Home
| 487285735
| VUDU, Inc.
| Adtelligent
| 317469184
| ESPN: Live Sports & Scores
| 317469184
| Disney
| Adtelligent
| 376038666
| HGTV GO - Stream Live TV
| 376038666
| Scripps Networks, LLC
| Improve Digital
| 294056623
| FOX Sports: Watch Live
| 294056623
| FOX Sports Interactive
| Adtelligent
| 841118013
| BET NOW - Watch Shows
| 841118013
| BET Networks
| Indicue
Samsung Smart TV
| Bundle ID
| App Name
| App Store ID
| Developer Name
| Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
| g15147002586
| SAMSUNG TV PLUS
| G15147002586
| Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
| Verve Group
| g00002687241
| Plex
| G00002687241
| Plex, Inc.
| Streamvision Media
| g22257020383
| Western Mania
| G22257020383
| Stormcast Entertainment
| Sovrn
| g21074016620
| SSundee
| G21074016620
| PlayWorks Digital
| Indicue
| g20359016119
| Pranks Network: NONSTOP!
| G20359016119
| PlayWorks Digital
| Indicue
| g17243010190
| ESPN
| G17243010190
| ESPN
| Adtelligent
| g15115002089
| Tubi - Free Movies & TV
| G15115002089
| Tubi, Inc.
| Magnite
| g22223020133
| Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TV
| G22223020133
| Philo, Inc.
| BeachFront
| g18229011675
| Pluto TV
| G18229011675
| Pluto TV, Inc.
| FreeWheel
| g22230020169
| CNN
| G22230020169
| CNN
| Colossus
Roku
| Bundle ID
| App Name
| App Store ID
| Developer Name
| Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
|
| Hulu
| 2285
| Hulu LLC
| Magnite
| 74519
| Pluto TV - Watch Free TV
| 74519
| Pluto Inc.
| Magnite
| 552828
| ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias
| 552828
| Univision Communications Inc.
| Google AdExchange
| 151908
| The Roku Channel
| 151908
| Roku
| Magnite
| 196460
| Philo
| 196460
| Philo
| Magnite
|
| NBA
| 73249
| NBA Properties Inc
| Adtelligent
| 96065
| Xumo Play
| 96065
| Xumo LLC
| Improve Digital
|
| Xumo Play
| 96065
| Xumo LLC
| Improve Digital
| 46041
| Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream
| 46041
| Sling TV L.L.C.
| Magnite
| 45437
| FilmRise
| 45437
| FilmRise
| Magnite
Amazon Fire TV
| Bundle ID
| App Name
| App Store ID
| Developer Name
| Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
| b00kdsgipk
| Pluto TV - It's Free TV
| B00KDSGIPK
| Pluto TV
| Magnite
| b019dchdzk
| Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News
| B019DCHDZK
| fuboTV
| Xandr Monetize
| b07bkpfxtj
| Philo: Shows, Movies, Live TV.
| B07BKPFXTJ
| PHILO
| Magnite
| b00odc5n80
| Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream
| B00ODC5N80
| Sling TV LLC
| Magnite
| b00e81o27y
| ESPN for Fire TV
| B00E81O27Y
| ESPN Distribution, Inc.
| Bidscube
| b01nbi48ik
| BET
| B01NBI48IK
| BET
| Sovrn
| b01j62q632
| DIRECTV
| B01J62Q632
| DIRECTV
| Orkatv
| b004y1wcde
| Plex: Stream Movies & TV
| B004Y1WCDE
| Plex, Inc.
| Magnite
| b00i5vt8ky
| FOX Sports: Stream live MLB, NFL, Soccer and more. Plus get scores and news!
| B00I5VT8KY
| FOX Sports Media Group
| Adtelligent
| b075nthvjw
| Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows
| B075NTHVJW
| Tubi, Inc
| Magnite
Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?
In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use“Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around the targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.
Pixalate's Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.
Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.
100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (September 2024)
Roku
Apple TV
Amazon Fire TV
Samsung Smart TV
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.
