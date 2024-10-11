The Second City New York Welcomes Kevin Condardo As Managing Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second City is thrilled to announce that Kevin Condardo will join the world's leading improv-based comedy entertainment and education institution as Managing Director, The Second City New York, effective October 10. With nearly two decades of management experience at some of New York City's leading performing arts institutions, Condardo brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role.

Before joining The Second City, Condardo served as the General Manager of the Park Avenue Armory, where he oversaw full-scale productions and programming. He has also held key positions at renowned organizations such as The Public Theater, the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), The New Group, and TheaterWorksUSA.

Condardo's academic credentials are equally robust; he holds a Master in Fine Arts in Performing Arts Management from Brooklyn College, a Master in Accounting from Hunter College, and both a Bachelor of Science in Business and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Hampshire.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to our team," said The Second City CEO, Ed Wells. "Kevin's extensive industry experience, strategic vision, and collaborative spirit will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and entertain our New York audiences. We look forward to his leadership as we embark on this vibrant new chapter together."

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. As well, for decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.

