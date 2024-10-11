Historic Climate Program To Be Launched Ahead Of National Finance Conference In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The sold-out Opportunity Finance honors the 40-year history of the community development finance while preparing members for the once-in-a-lifetime Greenhouse Reduction Fund program

WASHINGTON and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: This week, Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), the nation's leading network and intermediary focused on community development investment, announced the pilot launch of its Clean Communities Accelerator (CCIA) program, under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The announcement comes as the organization approaches its 40th annual conference, a sold-out event that will gather 2,500 industry leaders, policymakers, and philanthropic and corporate donors from across the country.

It's the largest convening of community lenders with a mission to advance economic justice through access to capital. This year's conference theme - Made by History, Made for this Moment - honors the industry's 40-year legacy while looking forward to the next decade of catalytic capital, marked by a historic investment in clean energy.

The conference will provide lenders with climate training opportunities and resources to advance them in their climate journey. Attendees will be introduced to OFN's CCIA program, and engage in sessions on mobilizing private capital, financing clean energy projects, and creating partnerships. Across mainstage plenaries and breakout sessions, industry leaders and experts will discuss climate change, racial equity, impact measurement, policy, and industry growth. Local co-hosts will offer nine community tours across the Los Angeles area, showcasing CDFIs impact on small businesses, affordable housing, and the city at large.

WHEN: October 21-24, 2024

WHERE: JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live, 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

WHO: Approximately 2,500 CDFI professionals, funders, investors, policymakers, and other industry stakeholders. Mainstage speakers include:



Arlo Washington , President and CEO, People Trust Community Loan Fund

Dan Letendre , Managing Director, CDFI Lending and Investment Executive, Bank of America

David Widawsky, Director of the Office of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, U.S. EPA

Jeffrey Schub, Senior Vice President, Sustainable Finance Integration, Wells Fargo

John Hoffman, Oscar-Nominated Director, Barber of Little Rock

Majora Carter , Real Estate Developer, Urban Revitalization Strategy Consultant Maxine Waters , U.S. Representative (D-CA-43), Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee

Opportunity Finance Network (OFN)

is the nation's leading network and intermediary focused on community development investment, managing over $1 billion in total assets and a membership of 450

community development financial institutions (CDFIs) , which includes community development loan funds, credit unions, green banks, banks, minority depository institutions, and venture capital funds. Our network of CDFIs works to ensure communities underserved by mainstream finance have access to affordable, responsible financial products and services, with a deep focus on serving rural, urban, and Native communities across the United States. OFN is a trusted investment partner to the public, private, and philanthropic sectors – foundations, corporations, banks, government agencies, and others – and, for nearly 40 years, has helped partners invest in communities to catalyze change and create economic opportunities for all.

Since its founding in 1986, OFN members have originated $111 billion in financing, helping to create or maintain more than 3 million jobs, start or expand more than 850,000 businesses and microenterprises, and support the development or rehabilitation of nearly 2.4 million housing units and more than 14,000 community facility projects.

