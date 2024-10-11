National Security Capital Advisors Acts As Exclusive Financial Advisor On The Sale Of Datasync Technologies, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National Security Capital Advisors LLC (“NSCA”) is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive advisor to DataSync Technologies, (“DataSync”), on its recent sale to Sensible Solutions and Technologies, Inc. (“SSATI”).DataSync is a provider of knowledge management and database development services to the intelligence community. SSATI provides innovative IT and engineering services, specializing in system integration, software development, and technology solutions for government and commercial clients.Tom Shelman, President & CEO, Clear Creek Group:“We see SSATI as a great fit with DataSync that will accelerate the expansion of our services business with both existing as well as new customers. Our service dovetails nicely with SSATI's current solutions and therefore should see significant growth. For our workforce, the depth of SSATI's capabilities will provide new opportunities of high interest throughout the National Security space.”From SSATI's Don Brinkley, Executive Vice President, SSATI: We are very pleased to add DataSync to the SSATI family.The addition of DataSync to our services platform demonstrates our commitment to the delivery of critical information to the National Security community. DataSync brings respected SME and Senior Technology talent with deep skills focused on the critical elements in the Knowledge Management Lifecycle Lieutenant General Guy C. Swan III, U.S. Army (Ret.), former commander of U.S. Army North and a senior Executive Affiliate of NSCA added:“DataSync is one of those unique partners that brings together a deep understanding of America's most sensitive national security missions with the needed agility to stay ahead of an endless stream of rapidly emerging threats. A trusted industry leader able to scale to meet the growing needs of the IC.”About National Security Capital AdvisorsNSCA is a specialized merchant bank focused exclusively on working with companies that serve the National and Cyber Security markets. NSCA's approach is unique in the government contracting investment banking market; we combine deep expertise in the National and Cyber Security markets, a team of investment bankers that has completed over 200 successful transactions, and a 200-member advisory network of former senior government officials and corporate executives that gives us unmatched market intelligence and access to potential buyers.###

