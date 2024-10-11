Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Bookmark/Highlighter (LJD-408)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to mark your page in a and highlight various lines or passages," said an inventor, from Sunnyside, N.Y., "so I invented the MARK IT. My bookmark design offers immediate access to a highlighter when reading."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a bookmark. In doing so, it ensures that a highlighter is readily available when needed. As a result, it allows the user to easily mark the page as they read, and it eliminates the need to find a separate highlighter. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for avid readers, students, workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-408, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

