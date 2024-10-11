Pat Pattison, Famed Television Host, Presents His 'Best Of California' TOP 10 Hidden Gem Awards For A Haunted Halloween

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pat Pattison , host of "Pat Pattison's Best of California," has unveiled his list of the top 10“Hidden Gems” for Haunted & Halloween Travel. The list highlights the“Best of” destinations Pat and his team have discovered during their filming for the nationally broadcast TV show. These locations, deemed "The Best of The Best," are under-the-radar gems deserving recognition for their unique and spooky experiences. Here are the top places to visit this October for a genuinely Haunted Halloween-Boo!

Top 10 Hidden Gems for Haunted Halloween:

1. Best Haunted Inn – Bracken Fern Manor, Lake Arrowhead, CA

A former mob-run brothel, this beautiful inn is a must-see for paranormal enthusiasts. Associate Producer LeeAnna Romero even reported a ghostly visitation during her stay. Bugsy Siegel's mob-controlled this location, which featured a secret underground tunnel. Across the street, the Tudor House offers live performances and dining, including the“Night of the Living Dead” play from October 25-27. The Bracken Fern Manor is also available for weddings and special events.

Address: Tudor House & Bracken Fern Manor, 800 Arrowhead Villa Rd., Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

Website:



YouTube Link:



2. Best Haunted Abandoned Amusement Park – The Pike, Long Beach, CA

The once-thrilling *Laff in the Dark* ride at The Pike held a dreadful secret: an actual human corpse was mistaken for a prop. Discovered during the filming of“The Six Million Dollar Man,” the body was identified as outlaw Elmer McCurdy.

Address: The Pike Outlets, 95 South Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA

Website:



YouTube Link:



3. Best Hidden Gem Haunted Hayride – Fort Cross, Julian, CA

A family-friendly hayride through the haunted woods featuring live music, a hoe-down, and scary stories, all nestled in the scenic town of Julian, known for its apple pie!

Website:

or

Dates: October 5, 12, 19, 26 (Reservations recommended)

4. Best Public Costume Event – Witches & Warlock Paddle, Morro Bay, CA

Don your witch or warlock costume and paddle out in this spooky, fun-filled public event!

Date: October 26, 2-4 pm

Location: Coleman Park, Morro Bay, CA

Website:



5. Best Haunted Hotel – Queen Anne Hotel, San Francisco, CA

A former all-girls school turned hotel, this location is known for its haunted history, featuring two famously haunted suites.

Address: 1590 Sutter St., San Francisco, CA

Website:



YouTube Link:



6. Best Haunted Theater – FOX Theater, Visalia, CA

This restored 1930s theater is known for eerie sightings and secret underground tunnels.

Address: 308 W. Main St., Visalia, CA

Website:



7. Best Free Outdoor Display – Scarecrow Festival, Cambria/San Simeon, CA

A community-driven Halloween event featuring creative scarecrows and art displays.

Website:



8. Best Costume Store – Hollywood Toys & Costumes, Hollywood, CA

A long-standing institution in Hollywood, this superstore has all your Halloween needs.

Address: 6600 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website:



YouTube Link:



9. Best Haunted Historic Site – Pio Pico Mansion, Whittier, CA

The former home of California's last Mexican governor is rumored to be haunted, particularly in the attic.

Address: Pio Pico State Historic Park, 6003 Pioneer Blvd., Whittier, CA 90606

Website:

YouTube Link:



10. Best and Cheapest DIY Halloween Decoration – Animatronic Oscillating Fan Monster

Create a moving monster for your front yard using a thrift-store fan, chicken wire, and old clothes!

YouTube Link:



About Pat Pattison's Best of California

“Pat Pattison's Best of California” showcases California's natural wonders, unique history, and fascinating people. The show won the prestigious Image Award from the Native Daughters of the American West for its contribution to history education on television. Pat Pattison, a veteran on-air host, has appeared on“Remade in California” for Spectrum Cable and CNBC's“Make Me a Millionaire Inventor.” He also authorizes“Creative YOU Turn,” based on his guest lectures at UCLA.

To find out more about Pat Pattison and his incredible work, click here:

