Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Repair Accessory For Footed Pajamas (LJD-401)
Date
10/11/2024 12:46:10 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple way to replace worn soles on footed pajamas for continued use," said an inventor, from Valley Stream, N.Y., "so I invented the FOOTIE PAJAMA PATCH. My design would help extend the life of footed pajamas."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to repair worn soles on footed pajamas. In doing so, it eliminates the need to discard the pajamas simply because the soles are worn. It also eliminates the time and hassle associated with repairing the soles, and it could enhance the appearance of the pajamas. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with young children and others who wear footed pajamas. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-401, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11102024003732001241ID1108770748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.