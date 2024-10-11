(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Insurance Third Party Administrator - Share Analysis, Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Health Insurance Third Party Administrator Market is estimated at USD 448.72 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 537.33 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.67% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

Health insurance is one of the biggest industries in the UAE. Health insurance is mandatory in UAE if you live in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. The employers have to arrange health insurance coverage for their staff. Third-party administrators function as an intermediary between the insurance provider and the insured. Third-party administrators are the entities responsible for the processing of health insurance claims. They are the point of contact between the insurer and the insured. They help develop a robust network of hospitals where policyholders can avail the best quality treatment.

TPAs list top hospitals from where excellent and cashless services can be availed. They also help settle cashless and reimbursement claims. Public and private companies are willing to do business with TPAs. Abu Dhabi and Dubai contain the majority of the population in UAE. The mandatory insurance schemes in these emirates increase the need for TPAs.

UAE Health TPA Market Trends

Increasing Health Insurance Market in UAE



The increasing health insurance market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is fueling the growth of Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) in the country. TPAs play a crucial role in managing health insurance claims and administrative processes on behalf of insurance companies. As the demand for health insurance increases in the UAE, so does the need for efficient and streamlined claims processing and administration. Several factors contribute to the growth of the health insurance market in the UAE. The UAE government has made it mandatory for all residents to have health insurance coverage, significantly expanding the customer base for insurance providers. Additionally, the rising population and increased awareness about the importance of health insurance also contribute to the market's expansion.

Digitalization of the Insurance Sector in UAE



Customers are looking for more innovative, customized, and convenient solutions. This drives the insurance companies to improve their in-house technological expertise or collaborate with the TPAs focusing on Insurtech. These insurance TPAs provide an excellent customer experience. They provide excellent pre-authorization, claims and cost management, pharmacy delivery, and disease management. Already, there has been a significant change in per capita spending of the UAE population on health insurance third-party administrators, which shows the market growth in the region. The significant change is due to the increased digitalization brought by the TPAs in the insurance sector.

UAE Health TPA Industry Overview

The UAE health TPA market is moderately fragmented, with all of the companies having a significant market share. There are many players in the health insurance third-party administrator market in the UAE. Some are homegrown companies like Sehteq, Aafiya, and Inayah. Others are international players operating in the UAE, like Aetna International, MSH International, and E Care International.

