Halloween Expert Reveals America’S Favorite Way To Celebrate The Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What's the best way to celebrate the Halloween season? Chocolate and candy, of course!



On Tuesday, October 1st, Carly Schildhaus, spokesperson for the National Confectioners Association, conducted a nationwide media tour discussing these key topics:



The most popular Halloween treats of 2024

Excitement about Halloween throughout the country How chocolate and candy enhance the Halloween season and other special moments throughout the year



American consumers are treating themselves and others as they celebrate the Halloween season. According to a recent survey from the National Confectioners Association, 94% of people will share chocolate and candy with friends and family, demonstrating the unparalleled consumer demand fueling remarkable retail trends like“Summerween” and“Aug-tober.”

NCA also found that more than half of Americans start enjoying Halloween treats before October 31 – serving as further proof of the central role that chocolate and candy play in the season. Sharing chocolate and candy is a perfect way to connect with others, and the Halloween season is the perfect time to do so – especially as people are looking for more moments of celebration than ever before.

