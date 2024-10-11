Luxury Sunglass Market 2024 Trends : Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% From 2021 To 2030, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global luxury sunglass size is expected to garner $6.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global luxury sunglass market garnered $4.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $6.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global luxury sunglass market based on product type, frame material, end user, distribution channel, and region.Based on product type, the non-polarized segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the global luxury sunglass market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the polarized segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Copy Of Report@Based on end user, the men segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the women segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @Leading players of the global luxury sunglass market analyzed in the research includeCarl Zeiss AGEssilorLuxottica SAGuccio Gucci S.p.ARandolph Engineering, IncGiorgio Armani S.p.A.LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis VuittonLoch EffectsPrada Marcolin S.p.A.Safilo Group SpATrending Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:Luxury Perfume MarketLuxury Watches Market

