Cognex Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

NATICK, Ma., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX ) will release for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, after close.

The Company will host a call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), to discuss the results.

Access to the conference call, and a replay that will be available following the call, may be found on the Cognex Investor Relations website at . The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4.5 million image-based products, representing over $11 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at .

Investor Contacts:

Nathan McCurren – Head of Investor Relations

Jordan Bertier – Sr. Manager, Investor Relations

Cognex Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognex Corporation

