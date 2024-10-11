Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory To Clean/Dry Any Paint Roller (LBT-8497)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to wash and dry any paint roller for continued use," said an inventor, from Peoria,

Ariz., "so I invented the CLEAN AND DRY PAINT ROLLER IDEA. My design increases efficiency, and it helps prevent paint from hardening on the roller surface."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean paint from a paint roller. It also offers a convenient means of drying the roller. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it can be used with any roller size. The invention features an ergonomic and adjustable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for professional painters, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LBT-8497, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED