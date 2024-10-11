عربي


Statement Regarding The Unsupported Data Center Stipulation Filed In PUCO Docket Number 24-508-EL-ATA


10/11/2024 12:01:10 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement may be attributed to Marc
Reitter, AEP Ohio president and chief operating officer:

What has been proposed by the partial settlement fails to adequately address the main issues expressed in AEP Ohio's application. It's unprecedented to present a "settlement" to the PUCO that isn't supported by the PUCO staff or the utility that initially raised the concern. The PUCO should reject it. AEP Ohio remains committed to finding a solution that balances the infrastructure investment needed to meet
extreme power demands of data centers with protections for Ohio consumers.

SOURCE AEP Ohio

MENAFN11102024003732001241ID1108770667


PR Newswire

