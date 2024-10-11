Veteran Brian Tally Of Texas Appointed National Ambassador For Veterans For America First, Announced Berney Flowers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Berney Flowers, VFAF National Director, Announces Appointment of Brian Tally as National Ambassador

- Jared Craig VFAF VP ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brian Tally appointed VFAF National Ambassador.Veteran Brian Tally is a former Marine Sergeant, Host of the Today with Tally Podcast, Victim of VA Medical Malpractice and now advocate for VA improvement after having his bill,“The Tally Bill”, signed by President Trump.In other VFAF news:The Veterans for America First production team has released their third documentary film "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" in partnership with Jared Craig L-Strategies executive producer.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...

