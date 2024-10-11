India's 52-Satellite Initiative: Enhancing Surveillance On Adversaries Including China And Pak

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) In what augurs well for India's security capabilities, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Narendra Modi, has reportedly approved Phase III of the Space-Based Surveillance (SBS) mission. This decision will pave the way for the launch of 52 surveillance satellites in low earth and geostationary orbits.

The Modi government's move is likely to give sleepless nights to adversaries such as China and Pakistan, as the two neighbours among others will be under continuous monitoring once the capabilities are fully operational.

With this ramped-up capability, India will be able to detect enemy submarines operating in the Indo-Pacific region, sources familiar with the development said. In addition to this, India will improve and upgrade its ability to monitor and closely watch any illegal infrastructure development by China near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The government's decision to give a major boost to India's space-based surveillance capabilities comes at a very significant time. This has come amid growing tensions and shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region. As China continues to be overassertive in a bid to expand its footprints and presence in the region, the decision aimed at bolstering India's security measures, such as deploying surveillance satellites, to effectively monitor and respond to Beijing's actions, is a timely action.

In response to China's belligerence in the region, the Modi government is implementing effective measures to safeguard the country's maritime and other security regional interests. It will also ensure that potential threats from hostile submarines are quickly detected and dealt with. Beyond maritime security, experts indicate that these satellites will also monitor infrastructure development by adversaries along India's land borders.

The move includes monitoring along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, where the construction of new roads, airstrips, and military outposts has raised major concerns over the past several years. In addition to this, increased surveillance along the Pakistan border will enable India to keep an eye on new defence-related infrastructure projects that could pose risks to national security.

Sources say that India will be able to share the information and key inputs gathered from these satellites about Chinese illegal and expansionist activities with other countries as well.

The surveillance satellite project aimed at improving land and maritime domain awareness for both civilian and military purposes is being managed by the National Security Council Secretariat in collaboration with the Defence Space Agency under the Defence Ministry's integrated headquarters. The project, with a budget of Rs 26,968 crore, entails the construction and launch of 21 satellites by ISRO, while the remaining 31 will be developed by private companies.