Northampton, Bucks County Municipal Authority Transforms Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After grappling with an inconvenient utility cloud and inefficient workflows, the Northampton, Bucks County Municipal Authority recognized the need for a comprehensive asset management solution. The Authority staff selected Cartegraph Asset Management, now part of the OpenGov Cloud and the leader in modern software, to streamline operations and improve data accuracy.



Located in southeastern Pennsylvania, the Authority provides water and wastewater services throughout the county, including 5 pumping stations, 15 wells, 200 miles of water mains, and sewer lines. Furthermore, its challenges with manual double entry, no configurable workflows, and a lack of integration with GIS were hard to ignore. Seeking to centralize asset management, boost preventative maintenance capabilities, and provide mobile access for field teams, the Authority chose Cartegraph Asset Management. This software stood out for its ability to tie asset management directly into GIS, enabling real-time mobile functionality, and comprehensive inventory tracking.



With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management, the Northampton, Bucks County Municipal Authority anticipates significant improvements in operational efficiency and decision-making. The platform's automated workflows and advanced reporting capabilities will allow staff to manage assets more effectively and reduce downtime through preventative maintenance scheduling. Additionally, the Authority is excited to leverage executive-level dashboards for holistic, data-driven insights across all locations.



Northampton, Bucks County Municipal Authority joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



