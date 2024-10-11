Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Military Canteen Cap (JTK-230)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a flight paramedic and former combat medic, and I wanted to create a better way to administer oxygen,

nebulized medication, and hydration to people wearing masks," said an inventor, from Collinsville, Miss., "so I invented the MEDICAP. My design could help prevent casualties and save countless lives."

The invention provides a modified canteen cap for military personnel. In doing so, it can be used to safely deliver oxygen, nebulized medication, and hydration into a gas mask. As a result, it eliminates the need to break the seal on the gas mask, and it could help prevent casualties. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the military, medics, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JTK-230, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

