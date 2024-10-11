Assam CM Lauds Centre's Decision To Set Up ESIC Medical College In Guwahati

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the central government's approval to set up an ESIC medical college in Guwahati.

The Centre on Friday approved 10 such medical colleges across the nation.

In a post on the microblogging site X, CM Sarma wrote, "My gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for approving an ESIC Medical College in Guwahati."

"This will further strengthen our efforts to improve our medical sector & offer the best to patients within the State. This will also add to our of Medical Colleges," he added.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said, "A major stride towards a healthier and stronger India!"

"Under PM @Narendramodi ji's leadership, our govt has approved 10 ESIC medical colleges across the nation. This will enhance our healthcare system and strengthen our medical workforce," he added.

According to Mandaviya, upcoming ESIC medical colleges will come up in Ludhiana, Jaipur, Indore, Naroda-Bapunagar, Andheri, Basai Darapur in Delhi, Noida, Varanasi and Ranchi.

Earlier, CM Sarma said that there are 13 medical colleges functional in the state and a new medical college would come up in the next year.

He also said that the construction works for nine more medical colleges are in various phases.

Soon after the BJP government came to power in Assam, Sarma who was the health minister under Sarbananda Sonowal-led cabinet between 2016 and 2021, gave thrust on increasing the number of medical colleges in the state.

“We have plans to construct one medical college in each district of Assam,” he had said.

There are 13 medical colleges currently functional in the state with the latest being Tinsukia Medical College. The construction work of Pragjyotishpur Medical College is in the last phase and it will become functional in 2025, said the Chief Minister.

The Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital received recognition from the National Medical Commission this year.

Sarma mentioned,“The total intake capacity in MBBS courses in Assam is currently 1600 while 722 PG and 44 DM/McH seats are also available in all medical colleges across the state.”