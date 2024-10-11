17-Year-Old Stabs Three In Random Attack In Istanbul: Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Istanbul, Oct 11 (IANS) Three people were when a 17-year-old knife-wielding assailant randomly attacked pedestrians in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, local reported on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday afternoon in the Basaksehir district on the European side of the city, according to Milliyet Daily.

Following eyewitness reports, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, with one of the injured individuals reported to be in critical condition.

Nearby CCTV footage revealed that the assailant prepared for the attack by taking a knife and a piece of cloth, believed to be a mask, from his bag at a secluded location before committing the act, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Milliyet, the individual attempted to enter a nearby school but was stopped by security guards before the incident. It was suggested that he may have been influenced by online games.