The Good Feet Store Opens In Tucson To Help Local Residents And Workforce Live The Life They Love

The Leading Retailer of Premium, Personally-Fitted Arch Supports Expands with the Second Store in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Good Feet Store , recognized nationally as the market-leading and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, announced today the upcoming opening of a location in Tucson. Scheduled for November 8, the new store will be the brand's seventh location in the state of Arizona.

“As the demand for The Good Feet Store products increases across the country, we look for corporate real estate opportunities that help us serve our customers in more convenient ways,” said Joe Herlihy, Brand President of The Good Feet Store.“The addition of a second location in Tucson enables us to continue serving the community by increasing accessibility to our storefronts and supporting our customers in their journey to live the life they love.”

Situated at 3456 South Kino Parkway, Suite 112, the new store joins nearly 300 locations open now nationwide and is part of a strategic growth initiative that stands to add more than 40 locations in 2024. The Good Feet Store opened approximately 40 locations in 2023 as well. As with all the brand's stores, the Tucson location will offer customers a no-obligation, free, personalized in-store fitting with a trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

For more than 30 years, The Good Feet Store has been an innovator in foot health and wellness - and it starts with Good Feet Arch Supports. Consisting of three types of arch supports, the Good Feet Arch Supports System works in concert to provide better pain relief, performance, balance and comfort. By focusing on all four arches in the foot, the supports are designed to keep the foot in the ideal position for the body, which helps to eliminate the pain felt in the feet, knees, hips and back.

“Everything is connected,” said Dr. Pamela Mehta, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of The Good Feet Store.“Oftentimes people with low back pain, knee pain, or hip pain don't even recognize that it's actually coming from the poor support they have in their feet. The Good Feet 3-Step Arch Support System is clinically proven to provide significant pain relief in only 4 weeks*, as found in an academic study conducted with Dr. Adam Landsman from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.”

The Good Feet Store in Tucson will be well-suited to serve customers of all ages and interests. Beyond common lower body and back pains, the arch support system fosters wellness for professionals commonly on their feet, active adults and student-athletes.

“We're excited to expand our portfolio of corporate Good Feet Store locations, especially in Arizona,” said Richard Moore, CEO of Good Feet Worldwide.“As a market we're seeing an increase in demand for, Tucson is an ideal location to add a second storefront. The new store is a great opportunity to offer our customers the best, highest quality in-store experience.”

To learn more about The Good Feet Store, visit the company's website at

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with nearly 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.

###

*“A test of efficacy and foot position alteration in patients wearing Good Feet arch supports for the treatment of pain”; Massachusetts General Hospital Institutional Review Board #2022P000291. In an uncontrolled clinical study, at Day 30, most patients with plantar fasciitis reported a 50% decrease in pain.

