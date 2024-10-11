Catalyst Krav Maga Partners With SBMS Media To Fuel 2025 Growth Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Catalyst Krav Maga Partners with SBMS to 2025 Growth Goals, Expanding Women's and High School Self-Defense Programs

- Brian Meyers, Owner of Catalyst Krav MagaOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Catalyst Krav Maga, an all-inclusive self-defense academy known for its welcoming atmosphere and unique approach to fitness, has announced a new partnership with SBMS Media to support its ambitious growth goals for 2025. This collaboration aims to enhance the reach and impact of Catalyst's specialized programs, particularly in women's self-defense and high school self-defense classes, while continuing to expand offerings in co-ed and youth programs.Catalyst Krav Maga has been dedicated to helping people gain confidence, fitness, and self-defense skills through its dynamic programs in Krav Maga-a martial art that combines techniques from boxing, wrestling, judo, and mixed martial arts, while incorporating fitness-focused training. Krav Maga is renowned for its effectiveness in real-world self-defense situations, helping individuals build mental resilience and physical strength.Two years ago, Catalyst Krav Maga made a significant investment in its future by moving into a larger facility outfitted with more mat space and additional instructors. This expansion enables the academy to serve a growing community while maintaining its inclusive, friendly environment, where people of all ages, sizes, and fitness levels are encouraged to participate. The academy's focus on a supportive community environment has made it a sought-after destination for people who want to learn self-defense in a safe, non-competitive space.In its 2025 plans, Catalyst will emphasize its women's self-defense program, empowering women to gain critical self-defense skills and confidence. The high school self-defense program, tailored for teenagers, is also set to grow, addressing the unique needs of young people facing today's challenges.“Our mission has always been to create a positive and inclusive space where people can not only learn self-defense but also improve their fitness, reduce stress, and build confidence,” said Brian Meyers, Owner of Catalyst Krav Maga.“With SBMS Media's expertise in marketing and media outreach, we're excited to bring the benefits of Krav Maga to even more people in our community.”As part of this partnership, Catalyst Krav Maga is offering a limited-time promotional offer to the community: 2-Lesson Trial Offer – including a private 1-on-1 introductory class and a dynamic group session. This offer is designed to introduce new students to the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of Krav Maga in a supportive setting. Interested individuals are encouraged to act quickly, as spots are limited.For more information on Catalyst Krav Maga's programs and the 2-Lesson Trial Offer, please visit or contact them at (913) 526 6362About Catalyst Krav Maga:Catalyst Krav Maga, based in Overland Park, KS is dedicated to empowering individuals through fitness, confidence-building, and practical self-defense skills. The academy offers programs for adults, women, high schoolers, and youth (ages 5-7 and 8-12) in a welcoming environment that values inclusivity and community support. With its emphasis on real-world application, Catalyst Krav Maga has become a leading choice for those seeking a unique blend of martial arts, fitness, and self-defense training.About SBMS Media:SBMS Media is a trusted marketing agency specializing in helping businesses grow by enhancing their brand visibility, engagement, and customer loyalty. Known for its expertise in the personal services, professional services, and home services sectors, SBMS Media combines strategy and creativity to deliver results that support long-term growth for their clients.

