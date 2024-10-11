Actioncoach Kansas City Announces A Workshop For Small Business Owners On October 18Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joe Quero, ActionCOACHOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, October 18th, from 1 to 3 PM, Kansas City business owners are invited to a transformative workshop led by Joe Quero, owner of ActionCOACH South Kansas City. Held at the dynamic Aspiria Now venue located at 6550 Sprint Parkway, Overland Park, KS 66211, this exclusive event, titled Capture Business Success: 5 Strategies to Increase Your Profits, Revenue, and Customers, offers powerful insights for business growth-all for just $15 per person.Designed for entrepreneurs and business owners aiming to elevate their profits, attract more customers, and maximize revenue, this workshop addresses the real-world challenges of running a business in today's competitive market. Coach Joe Quero brings years of coaching expertise and proven strategies from ActionCOACH, the #1 business coaching franchise globally, to empower Kansas City businesses with tangible takeaways and tools.Event Highlights:Who: Business owners, solopreneurs, and growth-focused entrepreneursWhat: Capture Business Success: 5 Strategies to Increase Your Profits, Revenue, and Customers WorkshopWhen: Friday, October 18th, 1-3 PMWhere: Aspiria Now, 6550 Sprint Parkway, Overland Park, KS 66211Tickets: $15 per personAttendees will experience not only hands-on learning with Joe Quero but also the chance to connect with other local businesses facing similar growth challenges. By the end of this powerful two-hour session, participants will leave equipped with ActionCOACH's actionable strategies, designed to deliver results across profit margins, customer acquisition, and operational efficiencies.“This workshop is about giving business owners the tools to confidently build a business that works for them, not because of them,” says Coach Joe Quero.“It's a chance for business owners to take a step back, assess, and gain clarity on the path to achieving their unique goals.”Visit actioncoachkansascity to register.About ActionCOACH South Kansas City:ActionCOACH South Kansas City, led by Joe Quero, is part of the world-renowned ActionCOACH business coaching franchise, which provides results-driven coaching, strategies, and tools for business owners to achieve long-term success. The Kansas City branch works with businesses across industries, empowering leaders to navigate challenges and reach their full potential.

