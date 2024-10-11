Atlas Oil Grows Houston Trading Presence Expands Into NGL & Ethanol

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Oil Company announced today the addition of Global Director of Trading, David Wright, a move that will significantly grow their and trading business in Houston. The Company has also added General Manager – NGL's, Jay Gulley, Senior Ethanol and Refined Products Trader, Brendan Reich and Advisory Board Member, Charlton White. In total, the moves mark the largest expansion for the Atlas trading team in company history and underscores their commitment to growing their trading presence in Houston.

Wright has more than 25 years' experience in physical refined products trading, having worked previously with Shell, Glencore, Citi and Ampol. He joins most recently from Ampol, where he was Head of Americas, leading the growth and development of the US trading business in both physical and financial crude and refined products.

"David has an impressive record leading global trading teams across our industry, for banks, trading houses, and major suppliers. He has the experience to help us expand into additional products and markets, sophisticate our back office team and enhance our analytics to build an industry-leading trade shop," said Atlas Chairman/CEO, Sam Simon. He added, "Atlas has seen tremendous growth in the last few years. We're fortunate to have David and our team of senior traders leading our company into this next chapter of continued growth."

Gulley has over 25 years in trading, marketing and business development experience with a focus on natural gas liquids (NGL) and liquified petroleum gases (LPG), petrochemicals and refined products. He formerly served as COO of Global NGLs for BP and Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Louis Dreyfus.

Reich has over 10 years of ethanol and refined products trading experience, joining most recently from Antimo LLC. He has built out a paper and physical trading business, including rail logistics and international exports.

White will join the team full-time as an advisory board member. He retired in May 2024 as Managing Director – Americas for Prax, Inc. White had previously spent nearly 20 years working for Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc, where he rose to Executive Director and served as the primary physical trader for Morgan Stanley USGC distillates position and built the team's jet fuel supply book.

About Atlas Oil Company

Atlas Oil Company is a fuel supply, logistics and services company that is headquartered in Houston, TX. The company was founded by current Chairman/CEO, Sam Simon, 39 years ago.

