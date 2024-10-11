Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Mounting-Bracket For Fire Extinguishers (JMT-361)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a mounting-bracket that would securely hold a fire extinguisher and allow it to be quickly released if needed in an emergency," said an inventor, from Thermal, Calif., "so I invented the

FIREOUT BRACKET - PEACEWARE UNLIMITED LLC. My design would offer a safe, secure, and efficient alternative to traditional mounting-brackets for fire extinguishers."

The patent-pending invention provides a sturdy mounting-bracket for any fire extinguisher. In doing so, it offers rapid-release capabilities when needed. As a result, it allows the fire extinguisher to be immediately deployed during a fire emergency. It also saves time and it increases safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, firefighters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-361, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

