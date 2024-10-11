Holding(S) In Company

Date
10/11/2024 11:00:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B11V7W98
Issuer Name
ALLIANCE WITAN PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Rathbones investment Management Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
| Name
| City of registered office
| Country of registered office
| Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands)
| St Peter Port
| Guernsey
| Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
| London
| United Kingdom
| Rathbones Investment Management International Limited
| St Helier
| Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
| Name
| City of registered office
| Country of registered office
| Torch Nominees Limited
| St Peter Port
| Guernsey
| Hero Nominees Limited
| St Peter Port
| Guernsey
| Ferlim Nominees Limited
| London
| United Kingdom
| BNP Paribas Limited
| London
| United Kingdom
| Rathbone Nominees Limited
| London
| United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Oct-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
11-Oct-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
| .
| % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
| % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
| Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
| Total number of voting rights held in issuer
| Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 5.257000
| 0.000000
| 5.257000
| 21123419
| Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
| Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
| Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
| % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
| % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
| GB00B11V7W98
|
| 21123419
|
| 5.257000
| Sub Total 8.A
| 21123419
| 5.257000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
| Type of financial instrument
| Expiration date
| Exercise/conversion period
| Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
| % of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
| Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))
| Type of financial instrument
| Expiration date
| Exercise/conversion period
| Physical or cash settlement
| Number of voting rights
| % of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
| Ultimate controlling person
| Name of controlled undertaking
| % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| Rathbones Group Plc
| Rathbones Investment Management Limited
| 4.138000
|
| 4.138000%
| Rathbones Group Plc
| Rathbones Investment Management International Limited
| 0.003900
|
| 0.003900%
| Rathbones Group Plc
| Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
| 1.114300
|
| 1.114300%
| Rathbones Group Plc
| Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands)
| 0.000800
|
| 0.000800%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
None
12. Date of Completion
11-Oct-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW
MENAFN11102024004107003653ID1108770570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.