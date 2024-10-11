Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Two Greenwich Properties Pending Sale In Just 48 Days, Sold For $13.1 Million Collectively

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quaker Lane Farm, 38-48 & 58 Quaker Lane. Greenwich, CT, 06831

2 properties spread across 3 lots , comprising 16 acres and 3 residential structures

58 Quaker Lane includes the main home, guest cottage & infinity edge pool on 5 acres

38-48 Quaker Lane includes a large home & world-class equestrian amenities on over 11 acres

Equestrian facilities: 12-horse stable, laser-leveled ring, paddocks, and more

The Iconic Quaker Lane Properties, 38-48 and 58 Quaker Lane, are Pending Sale in Cooperation with Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that 'Quaker Lane Farm', an iconic equestrian compound spanning three lots in the heart of Greenwich, Connecticut, is pending sale for US$13.1 million collectively. After just 48 days of auction marketing, 38-48 Quaker Lane and 58 Quaker Lane were sold as a package offering. The properties were offered in cooperation with Danielle Claroni, Christian Perry, and Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby's International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage.

58 Quaker Lane, the shingle-style main home with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, was designed by award-winning architect Rich Granoff and built by Drake Builders, featuring a French Country kitchen, formal dining room, and elegant living spaces. Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool complements a guest cottage that doubles as a pool house, surrounded by lush landscaping including expansive fields, orchards, vegetable gardens, and a vineyard.

At 38-48 Quaker Lane, the secondary guest house spans nearly 6,600 square feet, offering five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a beautifully designed kitchen, family room, and entertainment area. The grounds boast pristine pastures, orchards, an aviary, and world-class equestrian amenities including a 12-horse stable, a laser-leveled dressage arena with FootingFirst's dust-free blend, TravelRight footing, multiple paddocks, and a scenic viewing area-a true equestrian paradise.

Together, the properties makeup 'Quaker Lane Farm', spanning over 16 acres with three distinct residences and a total of 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, all just an hour north of New York City.

“It was a pleasure to work with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in our shared goal of selling Quaker Lane Farm,” said McElwreath.“We're proud to have concluded the sale of such a unique offering and to help prove that auction can be a successful method of selling in our community.”

Claroni added,“With luxurious design, extensive equestrian facilities, and close proximity to New York City, these properties were well-positioned for success at auction. It was a pleasure collaborating with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions to help facilitate the next chapter of this remarkable estate.”

“Our success today was the result of a team effort between our agency, our client, and Sotheby's Concierge Auctions,” said Perry.“Our cooperation created the best possible outcome for all parties.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

