Cloud-Based Devops Tools Market To Reach $28.5 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 19.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cloud-based DevOps has experienced growth due to several factors such as increase in demand for faster and more efficient software development processes, surge in need for greater collaboration, integration between development & operations teams, and rise in focus on continuous integration & continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices. NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cloud-Based DevOps Tools Market by Product Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), End User (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)) and Application (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the cloud-based devops tools market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $28.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2024 to 2033. Prime Determinants of Growth The global cloud-based DevOps market has experienced growth due to several factors such as the increasing demand for faster and more efficient software development processes, the growing need for greater collaboration and integration between development and operations teams, and the rising focus on continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices. However, the complex integration process of cloud DevOps tools, along with the growing data security and privacy concerns hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, the surge in adoption of cloud computing across organizations, especially small & medium-sized companies, along with the growing integration of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global cloud-based DevOps market. Request Sample Pages: Report Coverage and Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $28.5 billion CAGR 19.8% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, Application, and Region. Drivers Increasing demand for faster and more efficient software development processes Growing need for greater collaboration and integration between development and operations teams Rising focus on continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices Opportunities Surging adoption of cloud computing across organizations, especially small & medium-sized companies Growing integration of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data Restraints Complex integration process of cloud DevOps tools Growing data security and privacy concerns

Segment Highlights

The public cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By product type, the public cloud held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about half of the global cloud-based DevOps market revenue throughout the forecast period. The demand for public cloud is driven by its features such as better scalability, global reachability, and cost-effectiveness. In addition, public cloud providers continuously innovate and introduce new services, features, and capabilities to meet evolving DevOps requirements, which drives market growth.

The large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By end user, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global cloud-based DevOps market revenue. This growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of cloud technologies for DevOps that enables them to achieve greater agility, scalability, cost efficiency, and security. Moreover, cloud-based DevOps allows large enterprises to optimize IT operations through automation, orchestration, and centralized management of resources. This efficiency leads to cost savings, improved resource utilization, and enhanced overall productivity, which is accelerating the growth of the market in this segment.

The IT & telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By application, the IT & telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fifth of the cloud-based DevOps market revenue globally. This growth is driven by the growing adoption of digital transformation strategies to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience. Further, cloud-based DevOps offers agility and scalability, allowing IT & Telecom companies to rapidly adapt to market changes and customer demands. This flexibility is crucial in a dynamic industry where innovation and speed-to-market are paramount. This is expected to drive the market demand for the cloud-based DevOps market.

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cloud-based DevOps market revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, including cloud computing and DevOps practices, a significant presence of cloud service providers such as Azure and AWS, and the existence of a well-established IT infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant growth prospects during the forecast period, due to the growing focus on business agility and innovation to remain competitive in the dynamic market landscape.

Major Industry Players

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Datadog

Dynatrace LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cloud-based DevOps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

