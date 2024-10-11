Sponsors Announce Agenda For The 2024 World Cold Chain Symposium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC) and UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) OzonAction today announced speakers for the 2024 World Cold Chain Symposium on October 26, 2024. The Symposium, which is themed,“Building a Sustainable Cold Chain” will take place beginning at 1:00 PM local time in Bangkok, Thailand. The program will be broken into four sessions, emphasizing the end-to-end development of a sustainable cold chain, including: data gathering and modeling, innovation, training and servicing, and finance mechanisms.

WCCS sponsors are very pleased to announce the agenda and invited speakers for this event, who will be sharing their knowledge and experiences of both developing and growing sustainable cold chain development with participants. The welcoming speaker is Meg Seki, Ozone Secretariat for the United Nations Environment Programme. Opening remarks will also be provided by Ed Dryden, President of Refrigeration for Carrier Corporation. Other speakers invited include:

-Session 1: The Impact and Benefits of the Cold Chain

oRajan Rajendran, Co-Chair of RTOC, TEAP

oNihar Shah, Presidential Director, Global Cooling Efficiency Program, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab

oMarco Duran, Director of Policy and Global Partnerships Department, IIR

oAaron Friedman-Heiman, University of Michigan

oShelie Miller, Professor at the University of Michigan

-Session 2: Technology for Cold Chains – Connecting the Dots

oGreg Brooker, ANZ Refrigerant Specialist, ACTROL

oAndrea Voigt, Vice President, Global Public Affairs, Sustainability & Communications, Danfoss

oHelen Walter-Terrinoni, Director, Global Climate Policy, Trane Technologies

oDevendra Gupta, CEO and Founder, Ecozen Solutions

-Session 3: Training, Servicing and Capacity Building Issues – Challenges and Opportunities

oJeanne de Crepy, Project Manager, Supply Chain, UN World Food Program

oRichard Scotney, Global Energy Efficiency Lead, World Wildlife Fund

oJim Curlin, Head, UNEP OzonAction

oPramod Singh, Senior Director, Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy

-Session 4: Momentum in Financing Opportunities and Mechanisms

oTina Birmpili, Chief Officer, Multilateral Fund

oJonathan Naimon, Managing Partner, Sustana Cooling Partners

oRajchanee Chanawatr, Principal Investment Officer, IFC

Information and Registration can be found at the Symposium website:

UNEP is an Implementing Agency of the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. OzonAction's goal is to enable developing countries to meet and sustain their compliance obligations under the treaty.

GFCCC is an independent not-for-profit industry organization that seeks to simultaneously reduce food waste, and related greenhouse gas emissions in the processing, transportation, storage, and retail display of cold food by expanding and improving access to energy efficient low-global warming potential technology.

