Delhi CM House Row: PWD Formally Allots 6 Flagstaff Road Bungalow To Atishi

10/11/2024 10:17:34 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) has formally alloted 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines to Chief Minister Atishi, reported PTI.


(This is a developing story.)

MENAFN11102024007365015876ID1108770492


Live Mint

