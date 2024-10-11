Delhi CM House Row: PWD Formally Allots 6 Flagstaff Road Bungalow To Atishi
Date
10/11/2024 10:17:34 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) has formally alloted 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines to Chief Minister Atishi, reported PTI.
(This is a developing story.)
