Questex’S Broadband Nation Expo Unveils The Broadband Nation Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Broadband Nation announces the winners of the Broadband Nation Awards program, which celebrates outstanding achievements in solutions, programs, use cases, technology, and individual contributions across the broadband sector. The event and the awards program have been created in collaboration with Fierce (formerly Fierce Telecom, the telecommunications industry's daily monitor) and the Telecommunications Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world. Broadband Nation Expo takes place this week in Washington, D.C.



Alejandro Piñero, Senior Director, Broadband, Fierce Network said,“Congratulations to the class of 2024 Broadband Nation Award winners. Our industry is full of innovation and talent and we were extremely impressed with all of the submissions. We are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the winners.”

The awards program winners include:

Best Broadband & Data mapping solution or Initiative

Federated Wireless: Federated Wireless Adaptive Network Planner



Best Converged Solution – Cable & Connectivity

Calix: Calix DOCSIS Provisioning Connector (DPx)



Best Municipal or Public Connectivity Program

Montgomery County, MD: Montgomery County's Broadband Services to the Community



Enabling Connectivity - Middle Mile Award

Zayo: Zayo Middle Mile Initiative



Excellence in FTTH Deployment

Ziply Fiber: Ziply Fiber Innovates FTTH in 2023-24: From New Construction Methods to Building America's Fastest Home Internet



Excellence in Urban, Open or Neutral Host Connectivity Deployment

Corning Optical Communications: Corning's Everon® 5G Enterprise Radio Access Network (ERAN)



Impact Award - Greatest Technical achievement in connecting the unconnected (Individual)

Joe Hickey, President, PomeGran



Outstanding Efforts in Driving Broadband Workforce Development

Corning Optical Communications: Corning's Fiber Broadband Technician (CFBT) course through See the Light®



Regional Carrier of the Year (Wireless & Wireline)

Midwest Energy & Communications: Midwest Energy & Communications rural fiber internet



All of the submissions were reviewed and voted on by an independent panel of judges.

