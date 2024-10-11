Alliance Witan PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
10/11/2024 10:16:10 AM
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Sarah Bates
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Alliance Witan PLC
| b)
| LEI
| 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary Shares
|
|
| Identification code
| GB00B11V7W98
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Acquisition of Ordinary Shares as a result of the combination with Witan Investment Trust plc
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
|
|
|
| 1,274.6p
| 27,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
|
|
| - Aggregated volume
| 27,816
|
|
| - Price
| £ 354,542.74
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 10.10.2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| XLON
