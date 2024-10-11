Caravanserai Commits To Neurodiversity And Inclusion, Earns Certified Neurodiverse Workplacetm Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Caravanserai has earned the Certified Neurodiverse WorkplaceTM (CNW) designation from IBCCES, reinforcing its dedication to workplace inclusivity.

- Mihai Pătru, Caravanserai CEO

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caravanserai has received the Certified Neurodiverse WorkplaceTM (CNW) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), signaling their commitment to inclusivity in the workplace. Caravanserai will also complete a review process conducted by IBCCES to ensure standard practices are enhanced for inclusion in the workplace.

“Achieving certification from IBCCES equips our team with essential tools to empower neurodiverse entrepreneurs, unlocking their potential to drive innovation in the Coachella Valley. We are proud to foster an inclusive environment and look forward to helping these entrepreneurs and their families leverage their unique perspectives as powerful catalysts for economic mobility, financial independence, and social impact,” says Mihai Pătru, Caravanserai CEO.

Neurodivergent professionals bring unique perspectives that enhance effectiveness, innovation, and overall success. Implementing inclusive practices like staff training, accommodations, and updated policies allows organizations to nurture their existing staff while attracting top talent, staying ahead in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

“We are excited to partner with the Caravanserai and recognize them as a Certified Neurodiverse WorkplaceTM,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“This achievement highlights their dedication to enriching their workplace culture by embracing neurodiversity and inclusion.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter , a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Neurodiverse Workplace (CNW) or Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



About Caravanserai - Alliance for Entrepreneurs

Caravanserai gives aspiring entrepreneurs from marginalized, under-resourced communities access to the resources, opportunities, and supportive network they need to launch successful for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations. We have served over 3,500 entrepreneurs to date. Additionally, we have provided entrepreneurs with access to over $2.5 million in start-up funding, both directly and through partners.

Caravanserai provides entrepreneurs at every stage with a powerful combination of access to training, individual coaching and mentorship, start-up funding, and peer support. Entrepreneurs use these resources to launch and grow small businesses that generate financial security, social impact, and sustainable, systemic change in their local communities.

Celebrating Our Unique Name

For millennia, merchants who traversed trade routes such as the Silk Road stopped at caravanserai - way stations that provided shelter, safety, and the opportunity to exchange goods, cultures, and ideas with fellow travelers. Today, Caravanserai supports our own communities' diverse and determined entrepreneurs along their journeys to business success.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

