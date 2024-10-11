Omar Abdullah To Meet LG Shortly To Stake Claim For Forming Govt
Date
10/11/2024 10:11:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha this evening to stake claim to form the government in Jammu & Kashmir.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Omar Abdullah is expected to meet LG this evening and submit letters of support from NC, congress and independents for formation of the government.
They disclosed that the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah-led government is likely to take place on Monday.
