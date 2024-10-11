Azerbaijani Diplomat Discusses COP29 And Green Transition On Times Radio

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Great Britain, Elin Suleymanov, was a
guest on John Pienaar's live program on "Times" radio, where he addressed key
issues surrounding COP29, Azernews reports
The program opened with a quote from Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev, who stated at the 11th Global Baku Forum:
"Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan is an acceptance of Azerbaijan's
efforts regarding the green transition. As I have said many times
in public statements, it is not our fault that we have oil and gas
wealth and we should not be criticized for it."
In response to the journalist's questions, Suleymanov stressed
the importance of COP29 as a "Financial COP" aimed at achieving the
New Collective Quantitative Goal-financial targets critical to
combating climate change. He added, "Mobilizing resources to fight
climate change is essential, otherwise it will remain just a
debate."
When asked about allegations that Azerbaijan is using the event
to boost its reputation, Suleymanov responded, "Critics of
Azerbaijan do not understand that the issues discussed at COP are
issues of concern to all mankind. Azerbaijan is the leading country
in the region in the field of transition to green energy."
He further underscored Azerbaijan's leadership in renewable
energy, noting, "Azerbaijan started the transition process to green
energy before COP29... Why don't we talk about climate action and
the transition to green energy because some people are criticizing
Azerbaijan now?!"