Town Of Medfield, MA Transforms Permitting Process With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MEDFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After struggling with outdated, paper-based processes and limited departmental collaboration, the Town of Medfield, MA, sought a solution to streamline its operations. OpenGov, known for its intuitive and cost-effective software, stood out as the answer the Town needed to drive efficiency and transparency.



Located just outside Boston, Medfield faced challenges in processing applications due to poor interdepartmental communication and the lack of an payment system. The Town sought a modern solution that would enable online payments and improve cross-department functionality. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing was selected for its ability to integrate seamlessly across departments, offering robust reporting capabilities and customer support.



By adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Medfield anticipates a significant improvement in its permitting process. The new system will allow residents and businesses to make payments online and communicate easily with Town staff, drastically reducing delays. Plus, staff will be able to generate reports quickly, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in their workflows.



The Town of Medfield joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



