Town Of Chilmark, MA Upgrades Permitting Process With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHILMARK, MA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Faced with inefficiencies due to paper-based processes and customer complaints about slow approval times, the Town of Chilmark, located near Martha's Vineyard, needed a modern solution to enhance its permitting operations. The Town staff agreed that OpenGov, the leader in cloud-based software, could address these challenges and improve transparency.



Chilmark needed a system that could centralize operations and streamline approvals between departments while also enabling payments. As the town searched for a solution, it prioritized ease of use, improved customer service, and faster approval times. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its ability to integrate across departments and provide real-time insights through robust reporting capabilities.



With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Chilmark anticipates smoother workflows and faster response times for residents and businesses. The new platform will allow for online payments, which will simplify the user experience and reduce wait times for approvals. Additionally, the centralized system is expected to improve interdepartmental communication, fostering more transparent and efficient operations across the board.



The Town of Chilmark joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



