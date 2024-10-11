City Of Glen Cove, NY Modernizes Permitting & Licensing With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GLEN COVE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Struggling with outdated systems that lacked an portal and relied on manual double entry, the City of Glen Cove saw the need for a more efficient permitting solution. The City turned to OpenGov, a leader in cloud-based software, to modernize its processes and enhance public service.



Glen Cove, located on the North Shore of Long Island, was challenged by limited user functionality and inefficient reporting, which slowed operations and frustrated residents. The City needed a modern solution that offered online services, efficient reporting, and automated workflows. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing was chosen for its ability to integrate GIS data and provide mobile functionality, delivering the flexibility and efficiency Glen Cove was searching for.



With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Glen Cove expects to transform its permitting process, offering residents and businesses a faster, more transparent experience. The new online portal will enable citizens to submit applications and make payments from anywhere, streamlining the approval process. Additionally, the City anticipates enhanced interdepartmental collaboration, leading to more efficient workflows and improved customer service.



Glen Cove joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

