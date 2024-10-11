(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Market, India, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a detailed analysis of several key areas influencing the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market. It explores the current industry trends shaping the EV landscape in India, focusing on factors that drive adoption and growth. The report also examines the regional and state-level variations in EV adoption, highlighting areas with higher EV penetration and examining the reasons behind these trends.
The adoption of electric four-wheelers in India is growing at a promising pace, making it a major market for global companies. The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market in the country is predominantly driven by government initiatives and incentives, as well as environmental awareness.
To keep up with the growing demand, global and domestic companies are on the verge of launching new EV models in the Indian market, which not only opens significant opportunities for charging infrastructure providers and battery technology companies but also paves the way for innovative financing business models, enhances local EV component manufacturing capability, and encourages private and public companies to electrify their fleets; for example, last-mile delivery service companies shifting to EVs will see a significant spike.
In addition, the study looks at the contributions of major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to EV sales, offering insight into the market share and impact of leading automotive companies in India's EV sector. Furthermore, the report provides an overview of the subsidies and incentives offered by key state contributors, detailing how these financial and policy-based supports are facilitating the expansion of the EV market across the country.
India Electric Vehicle Market Opportunities Include
Reduced Import Duty to Accelerate EV Manufacturing Localization Low-cost Production Ample Scope for Partnerships to Create an EV Support System
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Indian Electric Vehicle Market
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian EV Market
Ecosystem
The Indian EV Market: Overview Research Methodology Questions This Study Will Answer Regional Segmentation Competitive Environment Key Competitors EV Distribution Channels
Global Electric Vehicle Market: Overview
Global EV Market: 2023 and 2024e Global EV Growth and Penetration: Key OEMs
Growth Generator
Primary Findings: Current and Future Outlooks Key Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Potential Trends Impacting Market Growth Forecast Considerations Indian EV Market: 2023 and 2024e EV Adoption by Regions: 2023 Comparison Summary India: EV Sales Forecast EV Sales Forecast by Regions EV Unit Sales Share and Market Share by OEMs, 2023 Primary EV Production Capacity in India: Summary
Northern Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview
Key Growth Metrics Regional Overview: Northern Region
Northeastern Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview
Key Growth Metrics Regional Overview: Northeastern Region
Eastern Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview
Key Growth Metrics Regional Overview: Eastern Region
Central Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview
Key Growth Metrics Regional Overview: Central Region
Western Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview
Key Growth Metrics Regional Overview: Western Region
Southern Region Electric Vehicle Market: Overview
Key Growth Metrics Regional Overview: Southern Region
FAME Scheme and Incentives: Overview
Number of FAME II Certified Models by OEMs Analysis of Incentive Variations by Performance/Efficiency Analysis of Incentive Variations by Battery Features
Electric Vehicle Investments
Primary Participants' Recent Developments
Key Contributors: Exhibits
Tata Motors SAIC (MG Motor) M&M
Key Conclusions
Best Practices Recognition
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN11102024004107003653ID1108770364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.