U.S. Army Special Operations Veteran And Drone Expert Joins Red Cat’S Board Of Advisors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT), a drone company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced that Brett has joined its Board of Advisors. Brett is a drone expert, national personality, and best-selling author of Drone Warrior , a first-hand account that chronicles the U.S. military's evolution between 2001 - 2016 and the driving it.

“Brett's drone technology expertise is well known within the industry, and we are honored to have him join Red Cat's Board of Advisors to provide us strategic guidance during this time of rapid innovation and growth for the company,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO.“He will provide an invaluable voice for us with a firsthand understanding of the needs of today's warfighters based on frontline experience using unmanned aerial vehicles in combat. His perspective on the complex nature of drone operations is vitally important as technology advances, including how drones can be used to improve and preserve life."

“I spent a large part of my career watching the nature of warfare evolve and how technology was both a driving force behind that change, but also something that needed constant and rapid innovation to stay ahead of global adversaries,” said Velicovich. The U.S. Army is at the forefront of integrating sUAS into tactical operations across command levels, and Red Cat is well positioned to play a significant role in this with its family of portable, low-cost, field repairable and recoverable ISR drones with precision strike payloads.”

Velicovich left the military in 2010 after a distinguished career in the United States Army, where he received numerous service-related medals while serving in Tier 1 special operations units and conducted six combat deployments overseas. He serves on several other advisory boards focused on the implementation of drone technology to solve complex issues globally including the African Eye Project, Humanitarian Aid and Rescue Project (HARP), SAFE Shelter for Domestic Violence Services, LIFT Aircraft, Cyberlux Corporation, and PteroDynamics Inc., He holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A) in International Business from Duke University.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a bleeding-edge Family of ISR and Precision Strike Systems including the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class, the Edge 130 Blue Tricopter for extended endurance and range, and FANGTM, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

