China Passenger Vehicles Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Research Report 2024-2030: Competition From Domestic Players Is Driving Growth By Pushing International Oems To Offer High Level Of ADAS
Date
10/11/2024 9:45:54 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for Passenger Vehicles, China, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With 2023-2030 as the study period, the base year is 2023 and the forecast period is 2024-2030. This forecast takes place at the feature level.
To become the global leader in the autonomous driving market, the Chinese government has paved the way for its automotive industry to leapfrog and develop autonomous solutions within the country. This has resulted in domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) developing innovative features such as navigate-on-pilot and other L3/L4 solutions. The development has helped OEMs offer higher ADAS levels in their models while international players offer more mature L1 and L2 solutions.
To tackle this challenge, global OEMs and tier suppliers are formulating new strategies and looking to collaborate with local participants to stay competitive. On the regulatory front, while developed international markets continue to promulgate policies and standards, the Chinese market has been very slow in regulating and adopting the framework. This has hampered the ADAS market growth. The real driving force behind this market is the competition between the local and international car makers seeking to provide superior comfort and convenience.
The report segments the analysis by level and their corresponding features as follows:
L0: Blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, front cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic alert, and traffic sign recognition L1: Adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane keep assist L2: Highway assist (HA) and automated parking assist II L2+: HA and city assist
Growth Opportunity Universe
Restructuring and Localization Shift Toward Vision-based Solutions Focus on Independent Domestic OEMs
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Chinese Passenger Vehicle ADAS
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chinese Advanced Driver-assistance System (ADAS) Industry
Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations
Growth Opportunities, L0
Blind Spot Detection
BSD Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Lane Departure Warning
LDW Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Forward Collision Warning
FCW Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Front Cross Traffic Alert
FCTA Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
RCTA Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Traffic Sign Recognition
TSR Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Growth Opportunities, L1
Adaptive Cruise Control
ACC Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Autonomous Emergency Braking
AEB Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Lane Keep Assist
LKA Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Growth Opportunities, L2
Highway Assist
HA Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Automated Parking Assist II
APA II Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
L2+
Highway Assist
HA Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
City Assist
CA Growth Metrics Volume Forecast
Best Practices Recognition
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN11102024004107003653ID1108770358
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.