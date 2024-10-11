Notary Stars Partners With Fincen Guidance To Simplify BOI Reporting For U.S. Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Notary Stars partners with FinCEN Guidance to offer a vetted solution for BOI reporting under the CTA

- Milan Solarz-Patel, Co-Founder & Head of BOI Compliance at FinCEN GuidanceMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Notary Stars , a premier directory and continuing education platform for notaries, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with FinCEN Guidance . This collaboration positions FinCEN Guidance as Notary Stars' approved and vetted solution for businesses required to file Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA)."We are excited to partner with FinCEN Guidance to provide our members and their clients with an efficient and secure solution for BOI reporting," said Ronnie Mickle, Owner and founder of Notary Stars. "This partnership underscores our dedication to supporting notaries and businesses in navigating complex regulatory landscapes with confidence and ease."Streamlining Compliance with the Corporate Transparency ActFinCEN Guidance offers a secure, user-friendly online platform designed to simplify the process of completing and filing BOI reports for U.S. businesses. Aligning with the requirements set forth by the CTA, FinCEN Guidance helps companies report their beneficial ownership information to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), enhancing transparency within the U.S. financial system to combat financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorism financing.Co-founder of FinCEN Guidance, Milan Solarz-Patel commented, "Collaborating with Notary Stars allows us to extend our reach and assist more businesses in achieving compliance with federal regulations. Together, we are contributing to the broader efforts of FinCEN to uphold the integrity of financial systems and deter illicit activities."Understanding Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) ReportingUnder the Corporate Transparency Act, many U.S. and registered foreign businesses are required to submit a BOI report to FinCEN. This report discloses information about individuals who directly or indirectly own or control a company, aiming to enhance transparency and prevent misuse of legal entities for illicit activities.FinCEN, a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, collects this information to safeguard the U.S. economy against financial crimes, operating under the principle: "Follow The Money." Reported BOI is stored securely and is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).About FinCEN GuidanceFinCEN Guidance is committed to making BOI report compliance simple and accessible. Key features include:Secure BOI Report Filing: Utilizing advanced encryption to ensure the security of submitted data.User-Friendly Platform: An intuitive web form guides users through each step with clear instructions and help resources.Flexible Pricing Plans: Personal: Starting at $19 for individuals to file their BOI reports quickly and securely. Pro: Designed for professionals handling compliance for multiple businesses, such as law offices, CPAs, and tax preparers. Concierge: Ideal for entities with complex corporate structures requiring personal assistance.FinCEN Guidance helps businesses easily comply with BOI reporting requirements, allowing them to focus on what matters most: running their business.About Notary StarsNotary Stars is a comprehensive directory and continuing education platform for notaries specializing in loan signings. Offering over 150 hours of recorded training, live sessions four days a week, and weekly mentorship, Notary Stars ensures that notaries at all experience levels have access to advanced education. The platform's SEO-optimized listings enhance visibility, connecting notaries with more opportunities. Notary Stars is dedicated to elevating the professionalism and success of notaries nationwide.

