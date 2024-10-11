The Front Line Foundation Grants Death Benefit To Wife Of Park Ranger Who Died Saving The Lives Of Others

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Front Line Foundation has paid out $595,000 in death benefits and other support to Minnesota's First Responders since The Foundation began in 2018

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today that it has granted a death benefit to the family of Park Ranger, Kevin Grossheim, 55, who was killed on duty attempting to rescue visitors to Voyageurs National Park, when his rescue boat capsized. The visitors in peril survived the accident, but Grossheim did not. Grossheim was a 20-year veteran ranger at the park and was also a volunteer firefighter in Kabetogama. In all, Grossheim served for more than 30 years in the National Parks Service. He survived by his wife Jill, and many friends and family.

This death benefit to Grossheim's wife brings the total amount TFLF has paid out to families since its beginnings in 2018 to $595,000. In 2024 alone, TFLF has paid out six death benefits to the families of first responders who have died on duty.

“Ranger Grossheim spent the final moments of his life trying to protect citizens from harm,” said Suzanne Holt, TFLF President and CEO.“His dedication to public service and safety ultimately led to him saving the lives of three people. Sadly, he paid the ultimate price to save these people. It's these sacrifices like this that first responders make every day to ensure we are protected.”

Founded in late 2018, The Front Line Foundation was formed to support Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation's mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets.

“We are honored to show our support and love to the families of our first responders,” said Holt.“The men and women who protect us need our support. We are very grateful to our sponsors and donors who give us the ability to support these wonderful families who are experiencing a great loss.”

The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Frontline Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of needed safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit

