Sonic Community Grows With New Members And Exhibits Momentum At OCP Global Summit 2024

Latest open source NOS innovations take center stage at

OCP Global Summit 2024 with co-located events and over 15+ live demos, spotlighting advancements in disaggregation of Cloud and Enterprise Networking OS

SONiC, demonstrates strong growth momentum with 4,000 contributors and 28 paying members, including three new members added in the last six months SONiC community strength reinforced by 11+ members exhibiting at OCP Global Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCP Global Summit - The

Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) project, an open source network operating system (NOS) within the Linux Foundation , today announced its continued momentum and strong presence at the upcoming OCP Global Summit 2024 . From October 15-18, SONiC will showcase its latest advancements through a series of workshops and live demonstrations onsite at the OCP Global Summit in San Jose, Calif. highlighting its expanding role in modern network infrastructure. The project's activities will emphasize innovations in NOS management, software-defined networking (SDN), routing, and system design, providing attendees with hands-on insights into SONiC's capabilities.

The OCP Global Summit serves as a top event for the open hardware and software ecosystem, and SONiC is leveraging this platform to showcase its growing impact on the industry. Alongside an in-depth half-day workshop , SONiC's presence will feature over 15 live demonstrations on the show floor, as well as a f ollow-up worksho p for an extended exploration of NOS innovations. Additionally, 11 SONiC members will be exhibiting at the Summit, including Broadcom, Celestica, Dell Technologies, Dorado Software, Edgecore Networks, Google, Intel, Marvell, Micas Networks, Microsoft, and Nvidia, further emphasizing the community's collaborative momentum at the event.

"SONiC's presence at the OCP Global Summit, following a successful Linux Foundation Open Source Summit in Europe, highlights the incredible growth and momentum within the SONiC community," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking + Edge + IoT at the Linux Foundation. "With a full lineup of workshops, demos, and support from over a dozen member companies, we are excited to showcase how SONiC is driving innovation in open networking worldwide."

"We are excited about the upcoming OCP Summit, which will showcase several SONiC-related events. It's inspiring to witness the significant advancements in SONiC diagnostics, management, source routing, reliability, and especially AI networking support. These innovations demonstrate our commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence in the field. We look forward to sharing these breakthroughs with the community and warmly welcome everyone to join us in driving further progress in our industry." said Dave Maltz, Technical Fellow and corporate vice president, Azure Networking at Microsoft, and chair of SONiC Governing Board.

SONiC Activities at OCP Global Summit



SONiC Workshop (Part 1)



Date: Tuesday, October 15, 1:00 – 5:00 PM



Location: San Jose Convention Center, Room: LL20BC

Half-day workshop focusing on the latest innovations in NOS management, software-defined networking, routing advancements, and system design, led by industry experts.

SONiC Booth Demos



Date: October 15 – 17, 2024



Location: Booth C53, San Jose Convention Center

15+ live demonstrations showcasing

SONiC's latest innovations and real-world applications in areas such as network monitoring, automation, and system integration.

SONiC Workshop (Part 2)



Date: Friday, October 18, 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM



Location: Cisco Building 9, 260

E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA An extended workshop providing deeper insights into cutting-edge advancements in NOS management, routing improvements, software-defined networking, and system design.

For more detailed insights on the SONiC sessions and demos that will be presented at OCP Global Summit, please visit the SONiC events site and check out SONiC OCP agenda .

New Members Boost SONiC Community Growth

The SONiC community continues to expand, with three new members joining in the past six months. Apollo Infoways has come on board as a General Member, while Abater Foundation and Centra Tecnologia have joined as Associate Members, bringing the total membership to 28 organizations. This growth reflects the increasing global interest and investment in SONiC's open source approach to network operating systems, strengthening the community's collaborative efforts to drive innovation and advance modern networking solutions.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

