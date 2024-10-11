Race Communications Installs First Fiber Internet In Palmdale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALMDALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Race Communications, California's leading Internet Service Provider, proudly installed fiber internet to the first home in Palmdale, California, kicking off the availability of fast fiber internet to the community. Residents now have access to the area's fastest and most reliable fiber internet, including previously unattainable performance levels and speeds up to 10 Gbps, in addition to no contracts, free installation, and prices as low as $35 per month.

Domenic Pacini, the Vice President of and OSP at Race Communications, is excited about the opportunities Race will bring to the community.

"It's an exciting time to bring fiber internet to Palmdale," Pacini said. "As a city with previously limited options for fast and reliable service, we're proud to be expanding our coverage area to the people of Palmdale. Residents and business owners will now be able to take advantage of all Race has to offer, including the fastest internet speeds in town, reasonable rates, and California-based customer support," Pacini added.

Race also reached out to Michael Paskar, the first resident in Palmdale to receive 10 Gbps fiber internet, to hear his thoughts on the new service. Paskar, a video game developer who works from home, chose Race primarily because of its affordability compared to other providers like Spectrum.

He also expressed excitement about having a more stable internet connection, which will help him communicate more efficiently with his team and enhance his ability to work from home. He had previously experienced unreliable service with his former provider, and he looks forward to the improvements Race's fiber internet will bring.

Friday's installation is just the first step in connecting Palmdale to future-proof service, and Race is working relentlessly to expand its coverage across California. The first Palmdale construction phase will bring service availability to over 6,000 homes, and the initial phase of residents are now being connected. As construction continues, Race will communicate with the residents to inform them of upcoming efforts using flyers, yard signs, and other measures to keep the public informed.

All of Palmdale Residents can now place a preorder for services at



Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race has grown to serve hundreds of thousands of communities and continues to expand its network to reach underserved and rural areas. Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology to all Californians. To date, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $850M.

Race offers customers everything they need to stay connected, including fast internet speeds, reasonable rates, and California-based local customer support. Customers can expect exceptional internet performance, streamlining their communication and connection with the world.

For more information, please visit the Race Communications website at race or call 877.722.3833

