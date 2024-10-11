Future Commercial Aircraft/Engine Platforms Industry Research 2024: BWB, TBW, Open Rotor Engine, Supersonic Passenger Aircraft, And Hybrid, All Electric, & Hydrogen Propulsion Systems
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of Future Aircraft/Engine Platforms for Commercial Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advancements in technology, sustainability, and efficiency are shaping the future of commercial aircraft and engine platforms. Key areas of focus include reducing environmental impact, improving fuel efficiency, and integrating new technologies. Furthermore, as the industry inches toward 2050, the drive to achieve net zero becomes even more crucial as pressure from multiple points, including social, economic, and government targets, gains prominence.
This will lead to increased innovation and the development of advanced technologies to support the industry's decarbonization. Such developments will take place across the industry value chain, resulting in the increased availability of solutions/technologies to support a wide range of requirements while addressing multiple touchpoints across the ecosystem.
Next-generation aircraft/engine platforms will offer several financial and business benefits - from reduced operating costs and improved passenger experiences to new routes and destinations. Airlines, airports, and other stakeholders should start adopting these new platforms, and those that do it quickly will benefit from early adoption.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Innovative Aircraft Platforms to Increase Operational Efficiency Advanced Propulsion Systems to Support Achieving Net-zero Targets Innovative Aircraft/Engine Platforms to Generate New Business Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Future Aircraft/ Engine Platforms Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Metrics Need for Innovative Engine/Aircraft Platforms Key Future Aircraft/Engine Platforms BWB TBW Open Rotor Engine Supersonic Passenger Aircraft Propulsion Systems - Hybrid Propulsion Systems - All Electric Propulsion Systems - Hydrogen Expected Deployment Matrix of Future Propulsion Systems Stakeholder Involvement in the Development of Future Platforms Drivers Restraints Overview of Key Projects Key Success Factors Growth Outlook for Future Aircraft/Engine Planforms
