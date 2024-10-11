DXCM CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Dexcom, Inc. Shareholders Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

( )

informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed

against DexCom, Inc.

("DexCom") (NASDAQ: DXCM) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DexCom securities between April 28, 2023 and July 25, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period")

The lead plaintiff deadline is October 21, 2024.

CONTACT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:



If you suffered DexCom losses, you may

or go to:



You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq.

by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected] .



DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)

DexCom's sales force expansion strategy was causing slow customer growth; (2) DexCom's sales force expansion strategy was undermining relationships with durable medical equipment ("DME") distributors, its largest sales channel, leading to lower-margin revenue; (3) DexCom's deteriorating relationships with DME distributors were causing the Company to lose significant market share to competitors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, DexCom's Class Period statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading.



THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

DexCom

investors may, no later than October 21, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.

The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

encourages DexCom investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:



Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world.

The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

please visit .

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]



SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

