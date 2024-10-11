The Impact Fund With Future Forward Launches Largest Ever $3.5M Ad Campaign To Reach South Asian And AAPI Voters For Kamala Harris

The campaign will spotlight key priorities important to our communities, such as the economy, abortion rights, and supporting caregivers, while also highlighting how Kamala Harris's South Asian heritage and background inform those values.

The ads will be featured across multiple platforms, including TV, digital and radio channels to reach 1.3 million eligible

AAPI voters, including 400,000 South Asian voters, in the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, and Georgia, The campaign will last through Election Day.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented moment for South Asian and Asian Americans in U.S. politics," said Chintan Patel, Executive Director of The Impact Fund . "For the first time, we have the opportunity to elect a South Asian president, whose policies will benefit all Americans and lead us on a new way forward. This partnership with Future Forward represents a historic investment in ensuring South Asian and AAPI voices are heard at the ballot box, and with Kamala Harris leading the charge, we have a unique opportunity to make history."

"South Asian and Asian American voters are a key part of the coalition that will elect Kamala Harris," said Chauncey McLean, President of Future Forward. "These 1.3 million voters across the battleground will know what's at stake and the choice we have to make. It's a choice between Donald Trump's vision of an economy that rewards people for already being rich or Kamala Harris's vision where working people have a chance for

economic security, access to healthcare, and a secure retirement."

WATCH:

Careworkers in Hindi. Also available in Tagalog, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Arabic, and Hmong.

