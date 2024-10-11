Ardelyx, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - CXM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Ardelyx, ("Ardelyx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ARDX ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of ARDX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Ardelyx touted its future revenue potential the commercial success of its XPHOZAH phosphorus inhibitor. The Company claimed it was attempting to include XPHOZAH in the Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment program ("TDAPA"). In reality, the Company had not made a firm decision on whether it would apply to include XPHOZAH in the TDAPA.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1



Eastchester, NY 10709

