Global Industrial Heat Pumps Industry Research 2024-2035: Opportunities In The Emergence Of As-A-Service Models, End-User Sector Coupling, Data Center Heat Recovery, And Eco-Friendly Solutions
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Industrial Heat Pumps Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research on the global industrial heat pumps industry covers the period 2020 to 2035.
The need to decarbonize the industrial Economy is becoming ever more important. Much has been achieved so far in the decarbonization of power generation, but progress in the realm of industrial decarbonization has been relatively slow. This is now gradually changing as businesses seek to comply with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and reduce emissions. The ever-higher costs of polluting in key country markets creates a financial incentive to act.
Traditional demand for heat pumps (HPs) has come predominantly from process industries such as food and beverage and pulp and paper, but as the technology evolves and the temperatures that HPs can handle increase, new industries will open up, such as growth from the chemicals and textiles spaces.
However significant restraints must be overcome. Equipment and installation costs remain high, mainly because of the custom nature of many installations, and the absence of higher sales volumes limits modularization. The price differential between electricity and gas is probably the most important though - the 2022 surge in global gas prices has been reversed, meaning the cost economics currently favor fossil fuels.
Growth Opportunity Universe
As-a-Service Models End-user Sector Coupling Data Center Heat Recovery Eco-friendly Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Heat Pumps Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Insights Scope of Analysis Growth Metrics Market Overview and Definitions Decarbonizing Industrial Heat: The Global Opportunity Decarbonizing Industrial Heat: The European Opportunity HPs as Crucial Technology to Decarbonize Industrial Heat Types of Industrial Heat Pumps Industrial HP Temperature Ranges Industrial HP Technology Readiness by Temperature What Are the Heat Requirements for Different Industries? Current and Future Business Opportunities by Industry HP Policy Support: Overview of Key European Policies HP Policy Support: Overview of Key North American Policies Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Assumptions Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Region Unit Shipment Forecast by Country Revenue Forecast by Country Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Capacity Range Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis Competitive Environment Competitive Environment: Tier Analysis Snapshot of Key Companies Case Study 1: UHTP Heat-as-a-Service Key Technology Developments
