This research on the global industrial heat pumps covers the period 2020 to 2035.

The need to decarbonize the industrial is becoming ever more important. Much has been achieved so far in the decarbonization of power generation, but progress in the realm of industrial decarbonization has been relatively slow. This is now gradually changing as businesses seek to comply with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and reduce emissions. The ever-higher costs of polluting in key country markets creates a financial incentive to act.

Traditional demand for heat pumps (HPs) has come predominantly from process industries such as food and beverage and pulp and paper, but as the technology evolves and the temperatures that HPs can handle increase, new industries will open up, such as growth from the chemicals and textiles spaces.

However significant restraints must be overcome. Equipment and installation costs remain high, mainly because of the custom nature of many installations, and the absence of higher sales volumes limits modularization. The price differential between electricity and gas is probably the most important though - the 2022 surge in global gas prices has been reversed, meaning the cost economics currently favor fossil fuels.

Growth Opportunity Universe



As-a-Service Models

End-user Sector Coupling

Data Center Heat Recovery Eco-friendly Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Heat Pumps Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Key Insights

Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Market Overview and Definitions

Decarbonizing Industrial Heat: The Global Opportunity

Decarbonizing Industrial Heat: The European Opportunity

HPs as Crucial Technology to Decarbonize Industrial Heat

Types of Industrial Heat Pumps

Industrial HP Temperature Ranges

Industrial HP Technology Readiness by Temperature

What Are the Heat Requirements for Different Industries?

Current and Future Business Opportunities by Industry

HP Policy Support: Overview of Key European Policies

HP Policy Support: Overview of Key North American Policies

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Capacity Range

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment: Tier Analysis

Snapshot of Key Companies

Case Study 1: UHTP

Heat-as-a-Service Key Technology Developments

